Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.85. Aemetis shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 12,391 shares traded.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

