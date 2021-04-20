General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 1,144,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,678,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

