Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,367. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

