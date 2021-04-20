Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $260.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.18.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

