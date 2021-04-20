Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,919 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 979% compared to the typical volume of 919 put options.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 135,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,358. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

