Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.33 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.