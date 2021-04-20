Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 21,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,764. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

