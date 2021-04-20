Traders Buy Large Volume of Adient Call Options (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average volume of 1,886 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. 31,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,908. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

