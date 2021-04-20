Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.42. Diversey shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 3,408 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.