Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. 3,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

