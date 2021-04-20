W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,410. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

