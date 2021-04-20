Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 18,550 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 312.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000.

Shares of PULS remained flat at $$49.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 196,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,876. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

