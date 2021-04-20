Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,317. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.