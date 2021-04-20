Olyseum (OLY) Trading Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $65,649.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00278421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.00927721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,703.82 or 0.99236283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.33 or 0.00630086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,013,688 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

