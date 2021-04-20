Berkshire Bank Has $2.57 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.62. 80,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

