Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,600.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,117. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.