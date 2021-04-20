Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 856 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,949. The stock has a market cap of $467.30 million, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 107.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

