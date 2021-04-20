Peterson Wealth Management Has $5.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 4.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 18,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,361. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

