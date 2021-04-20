Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PEP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The company has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

