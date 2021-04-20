Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,893,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.86. Rogers has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $202.39.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

