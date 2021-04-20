$332.45 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $332.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.20 million and the highest is $337.70 million. Materion reported sales of $277.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

