Optas LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

