Optas LLC Has $923,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Optas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 280.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,032. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89.

