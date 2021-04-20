Optas LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Optas LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $204.76 and a 52 week high of $280.79.

