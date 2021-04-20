Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 504,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

