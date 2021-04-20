iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.72. 8,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,051. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

