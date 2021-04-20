Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for about 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,518. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

