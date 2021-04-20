Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.33

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.33 and last traded at $173.93, with a volume of 2183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

