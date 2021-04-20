KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

