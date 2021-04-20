Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 63 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $205,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 57.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

