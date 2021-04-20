Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

