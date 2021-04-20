Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.