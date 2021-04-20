The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.