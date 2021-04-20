Short Interest in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Grows By 36.8%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ EXPC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 7,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Experience Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 1,566,269 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

