Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Hologic posted sales of $756.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $74.19. 41,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. Hologic has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

