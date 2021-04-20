Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

EBMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

