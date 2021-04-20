BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 772,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BVXV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 96,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.