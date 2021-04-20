Investors Purchase High Volume of Alliance Resource Partners Put Options (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 942 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,506. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,833,718 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

