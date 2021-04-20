Phoenixcoin Trading Down 11.4% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,538.78 or 0.99992037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00545558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.08 or 0.00376436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.00843820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00122408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003695 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,510,962 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

