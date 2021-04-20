China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 218,500 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock remained flat at $$3.42 during trading on Tuesday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,065. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

