Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of WBS traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. 18,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,914. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

