Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits Market Cap of $310,034.62

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $310,034.62 and approximately $2,982.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00277368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.00927111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,437.77 or 0.99810169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.40 or 0.00634457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.