Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,384 shares of company stock worth $62,883,200. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $367.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $100.41 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

