Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,233 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.