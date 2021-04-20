Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 156,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,654,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $384.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

