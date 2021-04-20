Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $895,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

ED traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,682. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

