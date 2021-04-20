Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 14,417 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund comprises 2.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

