Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

