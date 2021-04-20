The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 135,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

