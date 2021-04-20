Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 6.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,248.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

